Shelby County Fire Danger “High” through 4/13/17

Ag/Outdoor, News, Weather

Shelby County Emergency Management Coordinator Bob Seivert says with the lack of rain this weekend it is still dry in the fields and grassy areas, therefore fire will spread more rapidly than anticipated. The Local Fire Danger Index will be in the HIGH Category until at least Thursday.

Seivert thanks the public for calling their planned/controlled burns in ahead of time. That reduces the number of unnecessary response by volunteer firefighters and others. He asks you to continue calling 712-755-2124 with your burn information, and to inform your local fire chief.