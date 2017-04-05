RUTH E. TIBBEN, 100, of Exira (Svcs. 4/7/17)

Obituaries

RUTH E. TIBBEN, 100, of Exira, died Monday, April 3rd, at the Exira Care Center. Funeral services for RUTH TIBBEN will be held 2-p.m. Friday, April 7th, at the Exira Lutheran Church. Kessler Funeral Home in Exira has the arrangements.

Friends may call at the funeral home, where the family visitation begins at 5-p.m. Thursday (April 6th).

Burial will be in the Exira Cemetery.

RUTH TIBBEN is survived by:

Her sons – John Tibben, of Jewel, and Michael (Linda) Tibben, of Big Flat, AR.

4 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.