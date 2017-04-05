ROGER LOREN RHOADS, 58, of Griswold (Svcs. 04/08/2017)

Obituaries

ROGER LOREN RHOADS, 58, of Griswold died Tuesday, April 4th at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha. A Celebration of Life Service for ROGER LOREN RHOADS will be held Saturday, April 8th from 6:00pm-9:00pm at the Griswold Community Building. A private family service with burial will be at the Pleasant Township Cemetery in Griswold prior to the memorial gathering. Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel in Red Oak has the arrangements.

A memorial fund is being established in Roger’s name.

ROGER LOREN RHOADS is survived by:

Life Partner: Deborah Jane Weaver of Griswold.

Children: Barbie (Steve) Weaver-Kempker of Hallsville, MO. Brock Weaver of Bondurant.

Siblings: Connie Griffin of Atlantic. Carol (Chris) Bullington of Stanton. Nancy (Ross) Thomas of Atlantic. Kent (Deb) Rhoads of Walcott. Cal (June) Rhoads of Elk Horn. Roland Rhoads of Monticello, KY.

Sisters-in-law: Ann Paulsen of Griswold. Marlene Anderson of Council Bluffs. Cindy Wohlenhaus of Griswold. Pam Cornelius of Ames.

6 Grandchildren

2 Great-Grandhildren

Many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.