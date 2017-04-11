PAUL A. PAULEY, 87, of College Station, TX (Svcs. 04/15/2017)
PAUL A. PAULEY, 87, of College Station, TX died Monday, April 10th in College Station. Memorial services for PAUL A. PAULEY will be held Saturday, April 15th at 11:00am in Pauley-Jones Funeral Home in Harlan.
Visitation will be held Saturday, April 15th from 10:00am-11:00am prior to services at the funeral home.
Burial will be in the Harlan Cemetery.
PAUL A. PAULEY is survived by:
Wife: Patricia Margo Pauley of College Station, TX.
Daughters: Nan (Byron) Hansen of Rockton, IL. Susan (Robert) Erbele of Lehr, ND. LeAnn (Warren) Pauley Heard of Geneva, IL. Beth (Jack) Erbele of Lehr, ND.
Step-Sons: Ted (Lissa) Margo of TX. Randy (Kayla) Margo of TX. Bryan (Mike Matejcek) Margo of TX.
Step-Daughters: Michelle (Nathan) Margo of TX. Jennifer (Daniel) Livingston of TX.
Brothers: Richard Pauley of Lincoln, NE. Bruce (Jennifer Lassiter) Pauley of Dallas, TX.
Sister: Beverly (Ron) Jensen of Harlan.
13 Grandchildren
9 Step-Grandchildren
19 Great-Grandchildren
2 Great-Great-Granchildren
4 Great-Grandchildren on the way.