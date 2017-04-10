MELVIN RONK, 73, of Dunlap (4-14-2017)

Obituaries

MELVIN RONK, 73, of Dunlap died Sunday, April 9th at the Creighton Medical Center in Omaha. Visitation for MELVIN RONK will be held Friday, April 14th from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the St. Patrick’s Parish Center in Dunlap, Iowa. Fouts Funeral Home in Dunlap is in charge of the arrangements.

———————————————————–

MELVIN RONK is survived by:

Wife: Judy Ronk of Dunlap

Children: Lyle (Jeanee) Ronk of Nemaha; Lee (Teresa) Ronk; Kari (John) Lapke of Logan

Parents: Murlyn and Lillian Ronk of Dunlap

Siblings: Murlyn F. (Penny) Ronk of Port Saint Lucie, Florida; Jerry Ronk of Omaha, Nebraska; Nancy (Dennis) Resset of Omaha, Nebraska; Terry (Sally) Ronk of Sioux Falls, South Dakota