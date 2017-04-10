MELVIN RONK, 73, of Dunlap (4-14-2017)
April 10th, 2017 by Jim Field
MELVIN RONK, 73, of Dunlap died Sunday, April 9th at the Creighton Medical Center in Omaha. Visitation for MELVIN RONK will be held Friday, April 14th from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the St. Patrick’s Parish Center in Dunlap, Iowa. Fouts Funeral Home in Dunlap is in charge of the arrangements.
———————————————————–
MELVIN RONK is survived by:
Wife: Judy Ronk of Dunlap
Children: Lyle (Jeanee) Ronk of Nemaha; Lee (Teresa) Ronk; Kari (John) Lapke of Logan
Parents: Murlyn and Lillian Ronk of Dunlap
Siblings: Murlyn F. (Penny) Ronk of Port Saint Lucie, Florida; Jerry Ronk of Omaha, Nebraska; Nancy (Dennis) Resset of Omaha, Nebraska; Terry (Sally) Ronk of Sioux Falls, South Dakota