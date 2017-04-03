LOTUS L. MARTIN, 84, of Harlan (Memorial Svcs. 4/7/17)

Obituaries

LOTUS L. MARTIN, 84, of Harlan, died Wed., March 29th, in Harlan. A Memorial service for LOTUS MARTIN will be held 4-p.m. Friday, April 7th, at the Burmeister-Johannsen Funeral Home, in Harlan.

The family will greet friends at the funeral home, from 2-until 4-p.m. Friday.

Burial of ashes will take place at a later date.

LOTUS MARTIN is survived by:

Her son – Rick (Roxanne) Martin, of Harlan.

Her sisters – Regina Schmitz, of Avoca, and Deanne (Marvin) Huebner, of Persia.

Her brothers – Robert (Janet) Meier, of Irwin, and Richard (Cathy) Meier, of Tabor.

Her daughter-in-law: Karla Martin, of Harlan.

5 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.