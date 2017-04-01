Iowa early News Headlines: Saturday, April 1st 2017

News

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture says the number of acres planted in wheat this year will be the lowest on record and much of that will be planted instead in soybean which will be at a record high of 89.5 million acres. Four years of good wheat growing weather led to a global glut pushing prices low making it unprofitable for farmers to grow.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A bill that would have prohibited so-called sanctuary cities and legislation that would have banned most abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected are among measures not advancing beyond a procedural deadline in the Iowa Legislature. The deadline Friday required policy bills to have secured several procedural votes. Bills moving forward include proposed restrictions on how authorities can seize money from people suspected of illegal activity.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Two young children in Des Moines escaped serious injury when a car crashed through their bedroom wall and landed on the bed on which they were sleeping. The Des Moines Register reports that the crash into the ground-level apartment happened Friday morning. The driver told police she went to back out of a parking spot, but put the car in drive instead of reverse, sending her into the building.

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — A former executive of a western Iowa transportation company has been sentenced to four years in federal prison for wire fraud. Federal prosecutors say 40-year-old Bradley Cornelsen, of Council Bluffs, was sentenced Friday in a federal courtroom in Council Bluffs and also ordered to pay more than $1.4 million in restitution to MV Transportation.