IA DOT plans to discuss Work Zones in Council Bluffs for 2017

The Iowa Department of Transportation’s District 4 Office in Atlantic says in recognition of National Work Zone Awareness Week, the Iowa Department of Transportation wants to bring attention to the 2017 construction season for the Council Bluffs Interstate Improvement Program. A public open house meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, April 18th, from 5 to 7 p.m., at the Council Bluffs Interstate System Improvement Program’s office, located at the Mall of the Bluffs (1751 Madison Ave., Suite 750), in Council Bluffs.

The public is invited to attend and discuss the upcoming construction activities. Iowa DOT staff will be present to explain the impacts to people traveling on the interstate and to local businesses in the areas of interstates 29 and 80 in Council Bluffs. Two short presentations are planned for 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.; the public may join either presentation.

The meeting space is accessible for persons with disabilities. For those who cannot attend the open house, an online meeting will be available beginning April 18 and can be accessed by visiting the project website, www.CouncilBluffsInterstate.IowaDOT.gov, and clicking the online meeting link on the home page.

2017 construction projects include:

East system interchange of I-80/I-29.

Dual divided freeway.

West system interchange of I-80/I-29 and I-29.

U.S. 275/Iowa 92 interchange.

An update will also be provided on the ongoing environmental study and preliminary design alternatives for the I-29/I-480/West Broadway project. Scott Schram, Iowa DOT District 4 engineer, says “The Council Bluffs Interstate Improvement Program will continue to make progress reconstructing I-80 and I-29 in Council Bluffs that will potentially impact travel and local businesses in the area. The meeting on April 18 will provide details on what drivers can expect during the busy construction season.” Schram says they “Encourage motorists to use extra caution when traveling through work zones.”

Construction during the 2017 season is part of the Iowa DOT’s Council Bluffs Interstate System Improvement Program. The program is the single largest project in the Iowa DOT’s fiscal year 2017-2021 Iowa Transportation Improvement Program.

Visit the Iowa DOT’s project-related public involvement event website at www.iowadot.gov/pim for information about scheduled public meetings and hearings, and opportunities to offer input to the Iowa DOT during the development of certain projects.