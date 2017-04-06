ELMER M. STEFFES, 80, of Essex (4-7-2017)

Obituaries

ELMER M. STEFFES, 80, of Essex died on Monday, April 3rd at his home. Funeral services for ELMER M. STEFFES will be held on Friday, April 7th at 2:00 p.m. at Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service in Shenandoah.

The family will greet relatives and friends with visitation and viewing one hour prior to the service.

Cremation will take place following the service with inurnment in St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Audubon at a later date.

Memorials are being directed to the American Cancer Society in Elmer’s name.

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at swimemorial.com on the web.