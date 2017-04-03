DORIS SIMPSON, 73, of Atlantic (Svcs. 04/07/2017)
April 3rd, 2017 by Chris Parks
DORIS SIMPSON, 73, of Atlantic died Sunday, April 2nd at Methodist Hospice Health in Omaha. Funeral services for DORIS SIMPSON will be held Friday, April 7th at 11:00am in the Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home in Atlantic.
Visitation with the family will be held Friday, April 7th from 9:30am-11:00am prior to services at the funeral home.
Burial will be in the Gosport Cemetery.
Memorials preferred to the family to use per Doris’ wishes.
DORIS SIMPSON is survived by:
Husband: Michael Simpson of Atlantic.
Sons: Neal Phipps, Brian Phipps and Russell Phipps.
Brothers and Sisters: Alonzo (Nancy) Sams Jr. Charlotte (Carroll) Worthington. Robert Sams. Ronnie (Nancy) Sams. Jack (Donna) Sams. Denise Seibert.
2 Granchildren