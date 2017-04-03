DORIS SIMPSON, 73, of Atlantic (Svcs. 04/07/2017)

Obituaries

DORIS SIMPSON, 73, of Atlantic died Sunday, April 2nd at Methodist Hospice Health in Omaha. Funeral services for DORIS SIMPSON will be held Friday, April 7th at 11:00am in the Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home in Atlantic.

Visitation with the family will be held Friday, April 7th from 9:30am-11:00am prior to services at the funeral home.

Burial will be in the Gosport Cemetery.

Memorials preferred to the family to use per Doris’ wishes.

DORIS SIMPSON is survived by:

Husband: Michael Simpson of Atlantic.

Sons: Neal Phipps, Brian Phipps and Russell Phipps.

Brothers and Sisters: Alonzo (Nancy) Sams Jr. Charlotte (Carroll) Worthington. Robert Sams. Ronnie (Nancy) Sams. Jack (Donna) Sams. Denise Seibert.

2 Granchildren