DARLENE BETTS, 93, of Atlantic & formerly of Adair (Svcs. 4/20/17)

Obituaries

DARLENE BETTS, 93, of Atlantic (& formerly of Adair), died Sunday, April 2nd, 2017 at the Heritage House in Atlantic. A Celebration of Life Service for DARLENE BETTS will be held April 20th at 11-a.m., at the Adair United Methodist Church. Johnson Family Funeral Home has the arrangements.

Luncheon will follow the service in the church hall.

Online condolences may be left at www.johnsonfamilyfuneralhome.com.