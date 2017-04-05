DARLENE BETTS, 93, of Atlantic & formerly of Adair (Svcs. 4/20/17)
April 5th, 2017 by Ric Hanson
DARLENE BETTS, 93, of Atlantic (& formerly of Adair), died Sunday, April 2nd, 2017 at the Heritage House in Atlantic. A Celebration of Life Service for DARLENE BETTS will be held April 20th at 11-a.m., at the Adair United Methodist Church. Johnson Family Funeral Home has the arrangements.
Luncheon will follow the service in the church hall.
Online condolences may be left at www.johnsonfamilyfuneralhome.com.