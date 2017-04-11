Council Bluffs garage fire under investigation

News

Police in Council Bluffs are investigating a fire in a garage near an apartment complex. At around 1:42-a.m. today (Tuesday), Council Bluffs Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to Parkwild Apartments (1800 Parkwild Dr, CB) for a garage fire. Upon arrival the fire department located the fire in a garage by the 1920 building. Forced entry had to be made into the garage to battle the fire. The fire was quickly suppressed by the fire department.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time. The garage and contents sustained moderate damage. The damage to the garage structure is estimated between $2000 and $3000. The total monetary damage done to the contents is not known.

The Council Bluffs Fire Department – Fire Marshals’ Office is investigating the fire. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Fire Marshals’ Office at (712) 328-4646 or Crime Stoppers at (712) 328-STOP (7867).