7 people arrested on drug & other arrests in Cass County

News

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is reporting numerous recent arrests. On Tuesday, 34-year old Albert Roy Dinwiddie, of Ankeny, was arrested on an Atlantic PD warrant for False Report to Public Entity. Dinwiddie was taken to the Cass County Jail where he was released later that day on his own recognizance.

As the result of a traffic stop on Thursday, Cass County Deputies arrested 35-year old Tracy Louise Porter, of Wiota, on charges of: Possession of Methamphetamine 1st Offense; Possession of Marijuana/2nd Offense and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. 34-year old Terence Chevy Magill, of Red Oak, was arrested at the same time for Possession of Methamphetamine/1st Offense; Possession of Marijuana/1st Offense and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Both subjects were taken to the Cass County Jail where Magill remains held on $2,300 bond and Porter remains held on $3,300 bond.

Also arrested Thursday, following the execution of a search warrant at 504 Pine Street, was: 28-year old Joshua James Dyer, of Atlantic, on felony charges of Possession of Meth with Intent to Deliver (more than 5 grams), Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Deliver, and Sponsoring a Gathering where Methamphetamine was Used. Dyer was also charged with Child Endangerment, Prohibited Acts (Aggravated), and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (Simple); 22-year old Samantha Kim Jensen, of Atlantic, was arrested on charges of Child Endangerment, Prohibited Acts, Possession of Marijuana 1st Offense, and Sponsoring a Gathering where Marijuana was Used; 21-year old Tyler Ray Osborn,of Walnut, was also arrested after the search warrant was executed. Osborn was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine 2nd Offense, Child Endangerment, Sponsoring Gathering where Marijuana was Used, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (Simple); 21-year old Anthony Ray Ward, Jr., of Atlantic, was arrested for Sponsoring a Gathering where Marijuana was Used; and 25-year old Mark Allen Fredericksen, of Atlantic, was arrested on a charge of Sponsoring a Gathering where Marijuana was Used. All subjects were taken to the Cass County Jail. Dyer remains held on $64,300 bond; Jensen remains held on $6,000 bond; and Osborn remains held on $5,300 bond. Ward and Fredericksen were released the following day on their own recognizances.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Atlantic Police Department and the Iowa Department of Human Services.

(12-p.m. News)