WILMA COTTRELL, 96, of Creston (Svcs. 3/22/17)

Obituaries

WILMA COTTRELL, 96, of Creston, died Thursday, March 16th, at the Exira Care Center. Funeral services for WILMA COTTRELL will be held 1-p.m. Wed., March 22nd, at Trinity Lutheran Church, in Creston. Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center in Creston has the arrangements.

An open visitation will be held at the funeral home, with the family receiving friends from 5-until 7-p.m. Tuesday, March 21st.; Online condolences may be left at www.pearsonfuneralhomes.com.

Interment will be at the Graceland Cemetery in Creston.

Memorials may be directed in her name.