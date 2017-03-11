WILLIAM DENE PETTY, 76, of rural Elliott (Visitation 3/13/17)

Obituaries

WILLIAM DENE PETTY, 76, of rural Elliott, died Thursday, March 9th, at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, in Omaha. Visitation with the family of WILLIAM PETTY will be on Monday, March 13th, from 5-until 7:30-p.m. at the Rieken Duhn Funeral Home in Griswold.

Interment will be at Waveland Township Cemetery at a later date.

WILLIAM DENE PETTY is survived by:

His wife – Avis Petty, of Elliott.

His children: Angie Amos and husband Wade, Shelly Kruse and husband (Doug), Curtis DeWitt and wife Melissa, Dan DeWitt and wife Theresa, and Arlene Petty.

12 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, other relatives and friends.