Western Christian beats Pella Christian for 2A title

Sports

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Jesse Jansma scored 22 points, Ben Gesink added 21 and Hull Western Christian beat Pella Christian 62-50 Friday night to win its second straight Class 2A state championship and third in four years.

It was the ninth title overall for Western Christian (24-2), tying Davenport Central for the most in state history. And coach Bill Harmsen became the first to coach state championship teams in boys and girls basketball at the same school.

Harmsen, in his first season as the boys coach, guided the Western Christian girls to three titles.

Kenden Veenstra led Pella Christian (22-5) with 12 points, Levi Jungling scored 11 and David Kacmarynski had nine points and 10 rebounds.