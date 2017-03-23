Underwood man arrested for violating a court order

News

Sheriff’s officials in Pottawattamie County report the arrest following a traffic stop, of a man who was in violation of a protective order. At around 2:10-p.m., Wednesday, a deputy stopped a pickup driven by 65-year old Marvin Ring, of Underwood. Records indicated a passenger in the truck, 38-year old Kirk Thomas Ring, also of Underwood, had a protection order issued against him by Marvin Ring.

Kirk Ring was placed under arrest and transported to the Pott. County Jail.