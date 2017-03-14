TUESDAY, MARCH 14th

Trading Post

FOR SALE: Quilts. Various sizes and designs. 712-249-5352.

FOR SALE: 1991 Chevy 250 extended cab pickup with no motor. Could be used for parts, side panels, back box, seats, everything usable. Call 712-269-9384.

FOR SALE: 1) Wood-grain dining table, leaves, and 4 roller chairs. 2) Rust color swivel rocker. 3) Antique children’s tricycle. 4) Singer sewing machine- head only. Model #2732. Call 712-243-3613 in Atlantic.

FREE: 1) Two baby beds. One small, infant to 1-year. One full-size with drop side. 2) Double bed frame with bookcase headboard. 712-243-3613 in Atlantic.