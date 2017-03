Obituaries

SUSAN M. NEUMANN, 44, of Atlantic, died Wed., March 15th, at Creighton University Medical Center, in Omaha. Per her wishes, cremation has taken place, and private family services for SUSAN NEUMANN will be held at a later date. Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home in Atlantic is in charge of the arrangements.

