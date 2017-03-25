Students missing from Clarinda Academy

News

Clarinda Police Chief Keith Brothers reports this (Saturday) morning, that law enforcement and Clarinda Academy personnel are looking for two missing students from the Clarinda Academy. The male students were discovered missing by Academy staff at approximately 4:00 a.m.

One student is a Black male, age 17 ,6’1 200 lbs afro style hair, possibly dressed in all black. The second student is White, age 15, 5’8 160, short hair, possibly wearing red and orange. Direction of travel unknown. If observed contact law enforcement.