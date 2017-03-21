Skyscan forecast & weather data for Atlantic: 3/21/17

Weather

Today: Mostly cloudy w/a 50% chance of rain through early afternoon. High 48. NE @ 10-20.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low 30. NE @ 5-10.

Tomorrow: Mo.Cldy. High 49. N @ 10-20.

Thursday: Mo. Cldy w/a 50% chance of showers/thundershowers. High 49.

Friday: P/Cldy to Cldy w/a 70% chance scattered showers & tstrms. High 70.

Monday’s High in Atlantic was 67. Our Low this morning was 41. Last year on this date, our High in Atlantic was 65 and the low was 26. The Record High in Atlantic on this date was 88 in 1907. The Record Low was -7 in 1960.