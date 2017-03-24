Sioux City man accused of firing at deputy pleads not guilty

News

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — A Sioux City man accused of firing at a Woodbury County sheriff’s deputy has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder. The Sioux City Journal reports that 24-year-old Melvin Spencer entered the plea Friday before in Woodbury County District Court. His trial has been set for May 9.

Authorities say a deputy had tried to pull over a vehicle carrying Spencer around 3:30 a.m. Feb. 26. The chase ended when the vehicle stopped south of the Sioux Gateway Airport. Authorities say Spencer opened fire at the deputy, who shot back.

Another man in the vehicle was injured during the shootout and hospitalized. The deputy and Spencer weren’t injured. Authorities say Spencer fled on foot, but was caught a few hours later.