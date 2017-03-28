Shenandoah Police report (3/28/17)

News

Officials with the Shenandoah Police Department report two arrests early this (Tuesday) morning. At around 12-a.m., Shenandoah Police conducted a traffic stop on Highway 59 at Nishna Road. Upon further investigation, 21-year old Dillon White-Vojchechoske, of Clarinda, was arrested for Driving Under Suspension – a simple misdemeanor. White-Vojchecoske was transported to Page County Jail and held on $435 bond.

And, at around 1:40-a.m., Shenandoah Police stopped a vehicle in the 200 block of Willow Street. After an investigation, officers arrested 33-year old Ryan Woods, of Shenandoah, for Operating While Intoxicated (2nd offense) – an aggravated misdemeanor. Woods was able to post a $2,000 bond and was released, pending an initial court appearance.