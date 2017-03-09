Shelby County Fire Danger reduced from “Extreme” to “High”

Ag/Outdoor, News, Weather

The Field/Grassland Fire Danger rating in Shelby County was reduced today (Thursday), from the “Extreme,” to “High” category. The rating is in effect until the next update on Monday. Emergency management officials warn conditions will still support large fire growth, and resistance to firefighting efforts. Be sure to call 712-755-2124 if you plan to conduct an outdoor burn, and contact your local Fire Chief prior to igniting.