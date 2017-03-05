Ruffridge scores 22, Pocahontas wins 3A title

Sports

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Elle Ruffridge scored 22 points in the final game of her record-breaking career to lead Pocahontas Area past Sioux Center 61-38 Saturday for the Indians’ second straight Class 3A state championship.

Whether she was scoring herself or setting up teammates, the dynamic 5-foot-4 guard delighted her school’s large fan following one last time in a victory that was surprisingly one-sided.

Sioux Center entered the game 26-0 with a talented group of athletes, but the Warriors were no match for their quicker, sharp-shooting opponent. Pocahontas (27-1) made 12 3-pointers and held Sioux Center scoreless in the fourth quarter.

Ruffridge went 6-for-8 from 3-point range and added seven rebounds, four assists and two steals. Payton Hjerleid added 12 points for the Indians, Faith Meyer scored 11 and Ashlyn Weidauer had eight.