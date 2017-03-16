Red Oak man arrested on drug & other charges Wednesday

News

Police in Red Oak, Wednesday, arrested 57-year old Thomas Oscar Anderson, of Red Oak, on a charge of Theft in the 5th Degree. Before he could be transported to the Montgomery County Law Enforcement Center, though, Anderson allegedly resisted Officers’ attempts to take him into custody. His actions resulted in additional charges of Interference with Official Acts, Assault on a Peace Officer, and unlawful possession of prescription drugs. His bond was set at $1,000.