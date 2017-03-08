Red Oak High School student arrested after making a threat against a fellow student

News

A student at Red Oak High School was arrested Wednesday morning after making threats against a fellow student. The Red Oak Police report they were called to the Red Oak High School at 9:06am after reports of the threat were discovered. Officers determined a male juvenile student threatened to bring a knife to school and use it to commit a forcible felony against another student.

The student was taken into custody by Red Oak Police and charged with Harassment in the 1st Degree.