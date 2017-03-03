PHYLLIS A. ROBINSON, 96, of Harlan [& formerly of Shelby] (Svcs. 3/6/17)

Obituaries

PHYLLIS A. ROBINSON, 96, of Harlan [& formerly of Shelby], died Thursday, March 2nd. Funeral services for PHYLLIS ROBINSON will be held 10:30-a.m. Monday, March 6th, at the Shelby United Methodist Church (In Shelby). Burmeister-Johannsen Funeral Home in Shelby has the arrangements.

Friends may call at the funeral home on Sunday, March 5th, from 1-until 8-p.m., with the family present from 4-until 7-p.m.; Online condolences may be left at www.burmeisterjohannsen.com

Burial will be in the Shelby Cemetery.

PHYLLIS ROBINSONis survived by:

Her sons – Rod (Margaret) Robinson, Dave (Judy) Robinson, and Doug (Marci) Robinson, all of Shelby, and Bob (Julie) Robinson, of Fremont, Ne.

16 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren, 6 great-great grandchildren, her daughter- and brother-in law’s, other relatives and friends.