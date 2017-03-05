North Scott dominates overtime, beats Marion for 4A title

Sports

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Karli Rucker scored 24 points and North Scott dominated the overtime period to win the Class 4A state championship with a 52-40 victory over Marion on Saturday night. North Scott (21-5) rallied from a six-point deficit early in the fourth quarter, then outscored Marion 13-1 in the extra four minutes to win going away. It was the first state championship for the Lancers after two runner-up finishes.

Rucker’s sister, Rylie, added nine points for North Scott, while two freshmen — Presley Case and Grace Boffeli — each scored seven. Boffeli also grabbed 10 rebounds, seven on the offensive end. Mia Laube led Marion (24-2) with 11 points, Chloe Rice scored nine and Randi Wright had six. The Indians started three juniors, a sophomore and a freshman, so they should contend again next season.