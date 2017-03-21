NE men arrested on drug charges in Hamburg

News

A traffic stop Sunday by the Fremont County Sheriff’s Department K9 unit in Hamburg, resulted in two, drug-related arrests. Sheriff Kevin Aistrope reports 18-year old’s Trace Miller and Dakota Hanika, both of Nebraska City, NE., were arrested for Possession of a controlled substance, after the vehicle they were in was pulled over in the 400 block of Washington Street, in Hamburg. Both men was later released from the Fremont County Law Enforcement Center, after posting bond.