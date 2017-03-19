MARVIN BEHRENDS, 79, of Atlantic (Svcs. 3/26/17)

Obituaries

MARVIN BEHRENDS, 79, of Atlantic, died Saturday, March 18th, at Jenny Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs. A Celebration of Life for MARVIN BEHRENDS will be held 1-p.m. Sunday, March 26th, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, in Atlantic. Roland Funeral Home, in Atlantic has the arrangements.

Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday, March 24th, from 8-a.m. until 5:30-p.m., and on Saturday, March 25th, from 9-a.m. until Noon, when the family will be present.; Online condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

A family interment, with military honors by the Atlantic Color Guard, will be held 2-p.m. Saturday, in the Atlantic Cemetery.

Memorials may be directed to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church or the Heritage House Good Samaritan Fund.

MARVIN BEHRENDS is survived by:

His sons – Todd (Vickie) Behrends, of Clive, Alan (Janet) Behrends, of Omaha, and John (Tammy) Behrends, of Windsor Heights.

His daughter – Beth (Derek) Davenport, of Adair.

His Special Friend – Janice Peterson,

7 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, and his in-laws.