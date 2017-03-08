MARJORIE KUSEL, 93, of Manning (Svcs. 03/11/2017)

Obituaries

MARJORIE KUSEL, 93, of Manning died Wednesday, March 8th at Manning Plaza in Manning. Funeral Services for MARJORIE KUSEL will be held Saturday, March 11th at 11:00am at the Zion Lutheran Church in Manning. Ohde Funeral Home in Manning has the arrangements.

Friends may call on Saturday after 9:30am at Zion Lutheran Church in Manning until the time of service.

Burial will be in the Manning Cemetery.

MARJORIE KUSEL is survived by:

Daughter: Karla Richmond of Omaha, NE.

Daughter-in-law: Pam Kusel of Manning.

3 Grandchildren

7 Great-Granchildren

6 Great-Great-Grandchildren