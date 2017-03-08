MARJORIE KUSEL, 93, of Manning (Svcs. 03/11/2017)
March 8th, 2017 by Jim Field
MARJORIE KUSEL, 93, of Manning died Wednesday, March 8th at Manning Plaza in Manning. Funeral Services for MARJORIE KUSEL will be held Saturday, March 11th at 11:00am at the Zion Lutheran Church in Manning. Ohde Funeral Home in Manning has the arrangements.
Friends may call on Saturday after 9:30am at Zion Lutheran Church in Manning until the time of service.
Burial will be in the Manning Cemetery.
MARJORIE KUSEL is survived by:
Daughter: Karla Richmond of Omaha, NE.
Daughter-in-law: Pam Kusel of Manning.
3 Grandchildren
7 Great-Granchildren
6 Great-Great-Grandchildren