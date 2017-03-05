MARCUS J. STESSMAN, 88, of Earling (Svcs. 3/8/17)

Obituaries

MARCUS J. STESSMAN, 88, of Earling, died Saturday, March 4th, at Myrtue Medical Center in Harlan. A Mass of Christian Burial for MARCUS STESSMAN will be held 11-a.m. Wed., March 8th, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Earling. Pauley-Jones Funeral Home in Harlan has the arrangements.

Visitation at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Earling is from 5-until 8-p.m. Tuesday, March 7th, with a Knights of Columbus Rosary at 7-p.m.

Burial will be in the St. Joseph’s Cemetery.

MARCUS STESSMAN is survived by:

His wife – Margaret “Peg” [Kramer] Stessman, of Earling.

His sons – – Tom (Pam) Stessman, of Harlan, and Gary (Jenny) Stessman, of Missouri Valley.

His daughters – Sharon (Bob Book) Gross, of Portsmouth; LuAnn (Randy) Brendinger, of Stuart, FL; Mary (Bill) Heaps, of Ozark, MO; Maureen (Rob) Phillips, of Foley, AL.

His brothers – Don (JoAnne) Stessman, of Dunlap; Leo (Mary) Stessman, of Omaha; Ron Stessman, of Omaha, and Gail (Maureen) Stessman, of Dunlap.

His sisters – Rita (Don) Wall, of Omaha; Delores (Marvin) Klein, of Dunlap and Helen Reisz, of Woodbine.

13 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.