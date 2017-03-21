Lane closures on U.S. 275 South Omaha Veterans Bridge begin April 3

News

As a courtesy to the Nebraska Department of Roads, the Iowa Department of Transportation reports Phase 1 preservation work will require closing the outside lanes of the U.S. 275 South Omaha Veterans Bridge beginning at April 3rd, at 9-a.m. The lane closures are necessary for application of a protective coating to the steel truss and epoxy polymer overlay to the bridge deck surface. The bridge will be closed to all pedestrian traffic.

Phase 2 work will require closing the inside lanes of the bridge. All work is anticipated to be completed this fall. McGill Restoration Inc. is the contractor on this project.