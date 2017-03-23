KAREN JANVRIN, 76, of Panora (Svcs. 04/01/2017)

Obituaries

KAREN JANVRIN, 76, of Panora died Monday, March 20, 2017 at Mercy Medical Center in Des Moines. Memorial services for KAREN JANVRIN will be held Saturday, April 1st at 11:00am at Faith Bible Church in Panora. Twigg Funeral Home in Panora has the arrangements.

Cremation has taken place and no visitation is planned.

KAREN JANVRIN is survived by:

Husband: Ken Janvrin of Panora.

Daughter: Kristi (Kent) Muyskens of Yale.

Son: Kip (Teresa) Janvrin of Warrensburg, MO.

6 Grandchildren