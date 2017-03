Obituaries

JAMES BUWALDA, 43, of Harlan, died Wednesday, March 1st, at Myrtue Medical Center, in Harlan. Services for JAMES BUWALDA are currently pending at the Pauley-Jones Funeral Home, in Harlan.

JAMES BUWALDA is survived by:

His parents – Jerry and Sharon Buwalda, of Sioux Falls, SD,

His brother – Joel Buwalda, of Sioux Falls, SD.

His sister – Joy (Jerry) Steenhoek, of Haywarden.