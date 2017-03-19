Iowa Hawkeyes men’s basketball Sunday on KJAN

Sports

The Iowa Hawkeyes men’s basketball team earned its first-ever No. 1 seed in the National Invitation Tournament and will host fourth-seeded TCU Horned Frogs on Sunday in the second round. Tipoff is scheduled for 4:01 p.m. (CT) on Mediacom Court at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The winning team will face the winner of No. 7 seed Oakland and sixth-seeded Richmond in the quarterfinals.

You can hear the action on KJAN, which is part of the Hawkeye Radio Network, beginning at 3-p.m. with the pre-game show. Gary Dolphin handles the play-by-play, while Bob Hansen provides expert analysis.