Iowa GOP considers mandatory minimums for domestic abusers

News

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa House is considering a bill to establish mandatory minimum sentences for some people convicted of domestic abuse. The Republican-controlled House is expected to vote on the legislation Thursday. It would create mandatory minimums for some abuse, harassment and stalking convictions.

Individuals convicted of domestic abuse three or more times would be required to serve 20 percent of the maximum sentence before eligibility for parole. The bill also requires risk assessments for some individuals before release and expands GPS tracking. Supporters of the legislation say it would reassure abuse survivors.

Groups opposing the bill say lengthening prison sentences will only increase Iowa’s incarceration rate and not address roots of domestic violence. The House voted Monday in favor of sentencing reform for non-violent drug crimes to reduce prison crowding.