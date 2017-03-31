IA SUPCO makes ruling on secret recordings

News

The Iowa Supreme Court says a central Iowa woman should be paid damages for secret recordings made by her ex boyfriend. Brenda Papillon and Bryon Jones lived together in Waukee and had twin infants before breaking up in 2014. Jones put a recording device in the home and recorded several conversations Papillon had, including strategy sessions about custody of the children. Jones gave the recordings to his attorney to use to prepare for the custody hearing.

Pappillon sued Jones for actual damages, attorney fees, and also punitive damages for what she said were his illegal use of the recordings. The district court awarded her actual damages, attorney fees and punitive damages of 18-thousand dollars for Jone’s use of the recordings. The Court of Appeals reversed the punitive damages, saying Jones did not knowingly violate the law.

The Iowa Supreme Court ruled that Jones did knowingly break the law in using the recordings because Papillon had previously threatened to sue him over their use and ordered the case back to district court to refigure the damages.

(Radio Iowa)