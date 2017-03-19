IA Hawkeye women beat S.D. in 2nd round WNIT

Sports

IOWA CITY, Iowa –The Iowa Hawkeye women’s basketball team bounced defending champion South Dakota 78-73 Saturday afternoon in a second-round WNIT game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. 6-foot 3 Sophomore Center Megan Gustafson finished 15-of-16 from the floor and scored a career-high 33 points. Gustafson also had 13 rebounds to tally her 17th double-double of the season, as Iowa improved to 19-13. The Hawkeyes will play the winner of Sunday’s South Dakota State-Colorado game in a third-round contest. The date and site will be announced later.

Gustafson set both a school and arena record for field-goal accuracy (minimum 15 made field goals), and the Hawkeyes needed every one of them Saturday. Most of Kathleen Doyle’s seven assists went to Gustafson or Hannah Stewart, who added 11 points on 5-of-6 shooting from the floor. Doyle now has 138 assists, a school freshman record. She broke Samantha Logic’s mark of 136 established in 2011-12. Doyle also set a freshman steals record earlier in the season.

Senior Ally Disterhoft, who became the Hawkeyes’ career scoring leader in Thursday’s first-round WNIT victory against Missouri State, added 10 points to help keep her college career alive.

(HawkeyeSport.com)