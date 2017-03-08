Griswold School Board agrees to pursue building consolidation option

News

Members of the Griswold School District’s Board of Education, Tuesday evening, agreed with a recommendation from the District’s Facilities Committee, to further pursue the option of consolidating the District’s operations into one central campus that would be located in Griswold.

Superintendent Dave Henrichs has stated that “For the past several months the facilities committee has been carefully evaluating the costs to maintain multiple school buildings while considering the long-term operational impacts.”

The committee will now be tasked with further defining the plans, the cost and the way to pay for the agreed upon option.