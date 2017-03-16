Get a “Designated O’Driver” for St. Patrick’s Day

News

The Iowa Department of Public Safety (DPS) and its Iowa Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau (GTSB) are urging partiers this St. Patrick’s Day to find a safe ride home if you plan on drinking. Before you decide to go out and drink, line up a designated sober driver, utilize GTSB’s & AAA’s Tow to Go Program, or find another alternative ride home.

St. Patrick’s Day is one of the deadliest holidays in America. Last year, there were zero fatalities in Iowa over the St. Patrick’s Day holiday (March 17 – 20, 2016), but there were 458 crashes resulting in 756 injuries, of which 16 were serious. A majority of the serious crashes on St. Patrick’s Day happen between midnight and 6:00AM.

No matter if you choose to drink or be the designated driver – remember that wearing your seat belt will provide the most protection in the event you don’t have the “luck of the Irish” and are involved in a crash.

Together, we can make this St. Patrick’s Day holiday a safe one and again have zero fatalities.