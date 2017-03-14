GERALD LEE SIMMONS, 79, of Guthrie Center (Svcs. 3/15/17)

Obituaries

GERALD LEE SIMMONS, 79, of Guthrie Center, died Sunday, March 12th, at the Guthrie County Hospital. Funeral services for GERALD SIMMONS will be held 10-a.m. Wed., March 15th, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Guthrie Center. Twigg Funeral Home in Guthrie Center has the arrangements.

Friends may call at the funeral home today (Tues., March 14th), from 5-until 7-p.m., with the family present.; Online condolences may be left at www.twiggfuneralhome.com.

Burial will be in the Bear Grove Cemetery in Guthrie Center.

GERALD SIMMONS is survived by:

His wife – Betty.

His sons – Leroy (Brenda) Simmons, of Casey; David (Nancy) Simmons, of Guthrie Center; Raymond Simmons, of Guthrie Center.

His daughter – Teresa (Kendall) Kipp, of Yale.

7 grandchildren, other relatives and friends.