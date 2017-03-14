GERALD LEE SIMMONS, 79, of Guthrie Center (Svcs. 3/15/17)
March 14th, 2017 by Ric Hanson
GERALD LEE SIMMONS, 79, of Guthrie Center, died Sunday, March 12th, at the Guthrie County Hospital. Funeral services for GERALD SIMMONS will be held 10-a.m. Wed., March 15th, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Guthrie Center. Twigg Funeral Home in Guthrie Center has the arrangements.
Friends may call at the funeral home today (Tues., March 14th), from 5-until 7-p.m., with the family present.; Online condolences may be left at www.twiggfuneralhome.com.
Burial will be in the Bear Grove Cemetery in Guthrie Center.
GERALD SIMMONS is survived by:
His wife – Betty.
His sons – Leroy (Brenda) Simmons, of Casey; David (Nancy) Simmons, of Guthrie Center; Raymond Simmons, of Guthrie Center.
His daughter – Teresa (Kendall) Kipp, of Yale.
7 grandchildren, other relatives and friends.