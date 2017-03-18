GEORGE KERR, 80, of Panora (Svcs. 3/22/17)

Obituaries

GEORGE KERR, 80, of Panora, died Thursday, March 16th, at his son’s home near Elkhart, IA. Funeral services for GEORGE KERR will be held 11-a.m. Wed., March 22nd, at the Saint Cecilia Catholic Church in Panora. Twigg Funeral Home in Panora has the arrangements.

There is no visitation.

Burial will be in the Resurrection Cemetery in rural Guthrie Center.

GEORGE KERR is survived by:

His wife – Liz Kerr, of Panora.

His son – Leonard (Tawna) Kerr, of Elkhart.

His brother – James Kerr, of Anaheim, CA.

and 4 grandchildren.