Franken first-team, Leonard and Alexander second-team All-Hawkeye 10 selections

The Hawkeye 10 Conference announced their boys basketball All-Conference selections over the weekend. Atlantic Senior Garrett Franken was a unanimous first-team selection. Trojan Juniors Scott Leonard and Austin Alexander were second-team honorees. Atlantic Senior Jake Olsen was also named to the Hawkeye 10 boys basketball All-Academic team. Honorees must be Senior letterwinners who have attained a cumulative 3.5 GPA during their high school career. Full team selections are listed below.

2017 HAWKEYE 10 ALL CONFERENCE BOYS BASKETBALL TEAMS

FIRST TEAM

1 Chad Moran Lewis Central Sr. Guard

2 Kyle Arrington Lewis Central Sr. Center

3 Matt Dentlinger** Kuemper Catholic Sr. Forward

4 Garrett Franken** Atlantic Sr. Forward

5 Nate Mohr** Glenwood Jr. Guard

6 Andrew Blum** Glenwood Jr. Forward

7 Caleb Rassmussen** Harlan Sr. Guard

8 Kylan Smallwood Creston Soph Guard

**Denotes Unanimous Selection

2ND TEAM

1 Josh Simmons Lewis Central Soph Guard

2 Parker Badding Kuemper Catholic Jr. Guard

3 Scott Leonard Atlantic Jr. Center

4 Austin Alexander Atlantic Jr. Guard

5 Christian Stanislav Glenwood soph Forward

6 Shane Chamberlain Harlan Jr. Forward

7 Jake Carley St. Albert Catholic Jr. Guard

8 Steven Martin Shenandoah Sr. Forward

HONORABLE MENTION

1 Evan Wiebers Denison-Schleswig Jr. Guard

2 Josh Degase Clarinda Sr. Foward

3 Weston Rolenc Red Oak Sr. Forward

4 Jacob Schaefer Kuemper Catholic Sr. Guard

5 Sam Auen Kuemper Catholic Jr. Guard

6 Max Duggan Lewis Central Soph Forward

7 Matt Fagan St. Albert Catholic Jr. Forward

8 Tyler Blaha St. Albert Catholic Jr. Guard

9 Cody Crawford Creston Sr. Guard

10 Evan Jacobson Creston Jr. Guard

11 Ryan Lundgren Red Oak Sr. Guard

12 Jake Farley Denison Sr. Guard

Hawkeye 10 Boys Basketball All Academic

Criteria: Senior letterwinners who have attained a cumulative 3.5 GPA during their high school career.

Jake Olsen Atlantic

Brenden McDowell Creston

Cody Crawford Creston

Morgan Shawler (MGR) Creston

Jackson Marten Denison-Schleswig

Sam Weber Denison-Schleswig

Joshua Cheek Harlan Community

Caleb Rasmussen Harlan Community

Matthew Bjoin Harlan Community

Matthew Dentlinger Kuemper Catholic

Ryan Feauto Kuemper Catholic

Ben Grote Kuemper Catholic

Gage Gunnerson Kuemper Catholic

John Hensel Kuemper Catholic

Von Kraus Kuemper Catholic

Chase Netusil Kuemper Catholic

Susan Pottebaum (MGR) Kuemper Catholic

Chad Moran Lewis Central

Wil Prine Lewis Central

Ryker Connell Red Oak

Connor Johnson Red Oak

Ryan Lundgren Red Oak

Weston Rolenc Red Oak

Ryan Ruzek Shenandoah

Jordan Miller Shenandoah

Kevin Armbruster St. Albert Catholic

Danny Koch St. Albert Catholic

Basketball Cheerleading

Antonia Wallin Clarinda

Cora Green Creston

Erin Hanson Creston

Jennifer Hughes Creston

Leah Schuler Creston

Mackenzie Ricke Denison-Schleswig

Cosima David Denison-Schleswig

Haley Palmer Glenwood

Alysa Jensen Glenwood

Taylor Kuhl Glenwood

Alexis Gustin Glenwood

Madelyn Bauer Kuemper Catholic

Ashlyn Smith Lewis Central

Hannah Smith Lewis Central

Natalie Holben Shenandoah

Kileigh Cerny St. Albert Catholic

Ashley Meyerring St. Albert Catholic

Caitlin shugart St. Albert Catholic

