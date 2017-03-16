Contest finalists present ideas to improve lives of older Iowans

News

Iowans are offering their ideas today (Thursday) on how to improve the quality of life for older residents through innovation. The Disrupt Aging Innovation Challenge is focused on the need to change perceptions on aging. Ann Black, spokeswoman for A-A-R-P Iowa, says 20 Iowans submitted ideas for the contest and the top six finalists were chosen to present their proposals this afternoon.

“The ideas ranged from coming up with better ways to communicate with older Iowans, there were some website ideas suggested,” Black says. “There’s a project to decrease depression and increase social interaction.” Another idea revolved around the use of solar energy to help rural Iowans in the event of a power outage, while another involves a monitor to ensure a stove is not left burning unattended. The competition zeroes in on a product or service that can positively impact the lives of Iowans 50 and older.

“As we age and are faced with challenges to accomplish things that may have been easier at a younger stage of our lives,” Black says, “there are some very unique ways to innovate and keep people healthy and connected and engaged longer.” The top prize is $1,000 cash and a class scholarship at Des Moines Area Community College, with cash prizes for second and third place, too. Perhaps an even bigger prize, Black says the winners will also have an opportunity to see their ideas become reality.

“Absolutely, that’s a big expectation that their ideas will live on beyond this challenge,” Black says. “There were even some ideas that didn’t make the top six that we’ve heard some people are interested in pursuing.” The contest finalists are presenting 10-minute pitches to judges this afternoon at Edgewater senior living center in West Des Moines.

(Radio Iowa)