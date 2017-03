Obituaries

BRENDA STEFFENS, 56, of Emmetsburg died Wednesday, March 8, 2017. Memorials services for BRENDA STEFFENS will be held Sunday, March 12th at 5:00pm at Fouts Funeral Home in Dunlap.

Visitation will be held Sunday, March 12th from 3:00pm-5:00pm at the funeral home.

BRENDA STEFFENS is survived by:

Husband: Jimmie Steffens of Emmetsburg.

Mother: Marie Atkins of Woodbine.

1 Brother

3 Sisters

5 Children

3 Grandsons