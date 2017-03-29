Bluffs Police ID victim of bicycle hit and run

News

Police in Council Bluffs this (Wednesday) afternoon identified the bicyclist who was struck earlier this morning during a hit-and-run accident. The victim has been identified as 57 year old Melvin Brown, of Council Bluffs.

Bluffs Police says emergency crews responded at around 4-a.m. to the area of S. 13th and 6th Avenue in Council Bluffs, following a report of a man lying on the curb with a bicycle. A preliminary scene investigation indicated the bicycle was struck from behind by a vehicle while it was traveling south. Brown suffered head trauma and was transported to CHI Creighton University Medical Center.

The man was riding a red, black and silver mountain bike and carrying a Star Wars backpack. Authorities are still asking anyone with information in reference to this crash to contact the Council Bluffs Police Traffic Unit at (712) 328‐4948 or Crime Stoppers at (712) 328 ‐ STOP (7867).