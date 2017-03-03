BERNARD MAEDER, 95, of Corning (Svcs. 3/6/17)

March 3rd, 2017 by Ric Hanson

BERNARD MAEDER, 95, of Corning, died Friday, March 3rd, at his home in rural Corning. Funeral services for BERNARD MAEDER will be held 10:30-a.m. Monday, March 6th, at St. Timothy’s Catholic Church, in Reno, IA. Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home in Atlantic has the arrangements.

Friends may call at the funeral home from 5-until 7-p.m. Sunday, with the family present. A Rosary will be held at the funeral home beginning at 5-p.m., Sunday.

Burial will be in the Calvary Catholic Cemetery at Reno, IA.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

BERNARD MAEDER is survived by:

His sons – Dallas (Joan) Maeder and Ronald (Carlene) Maeder.

His daughters – Mary (Monty) Boswell; Shirley (Randall) Olive; Diane Stender, and Linda (David) Beeman.

His sister – Eleanor Ogburn.

15 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.