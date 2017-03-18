BARBARA A. ULVELING, 71, of Atlantic (Svcs. 3/20/17)

Obituaries

BARBARA A. ULVELING, 71, of Atlantic, died Thu., March 16th, at the Cass County Memorial Hospital in Atlantic. Memorial services for BARBARA ULVELING will be held 10:30-a.m. Monday, March 20th, at the Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church, in Atlantic. Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home in Atlantic has the arrangements.

Friends may call at the funeral home in Sunday, March 19th, from 2-until 4-p.m., with the family present.

Memorials may be directed to the family for later disposition.

BARBARA ULVELING is survived by:

Her sons – John Ulveling, Jr. ( &Karen Lucas), of Marshalltown, and Robert (Cindy) Ulveling, of Atlantic.

Her daughter – Lori (Ken) Namanny, of Cumberland.

Her siblings – Pat (Steve) Casteel; Jacquelyn Casteel; Linda (John) Laughlin; Tom (Debbie) Casteel; Bill (Mary) Casteel; Mary (Gus) Abdallah; Suzanne Casteel; Donna (David) Andersen; Cathy (Tom) Hartkopf; Steve (Natalie) Casteel; John Casteel, and Ann Hayes.

along with 9 grandchildren.